Man struck by car at Suisun City train station

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was struck by a car Saturday morning while on a train station platform, according to the Suisun City Fire Department.

Fire officials said they responded to reports of a male pedestrian at the Suisun City Train Station being hit by a car around 7:46 a.m.

The crash caused the unidentified man to be left injured on the middle platform and the car stuck on the train tracks, according to officials.

Photos from the scene show a white sedan with a large web of cracks fanning across the passenger side windshield and the car disabled diagonally across the tracks.

Officials said paramedics took the victim to a local trauma center for treatment and his condition is not yet known.

No information was released about the driver or events leading up to the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.