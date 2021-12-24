Man suspected in carjacking in critical condition after being shot by Sacramento deputies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A man suspected in a Rancho Cordova carjacking is in critical condition after being shot by Sacramento deputies, officials said.

The incident began when a man carjacked a vehicle in Rancho Cordova, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office officials said. The man drove the car to the area of El Camino Avenue, before abandoning it.

Officials said deputies were able to track the vehicle to the area of El Camino and Walnut avenues.

The man suspected in the carjacking then came out of a hiding spot, and made himself known before shooting at the deputies, officials told FOX40.

The deputies returned fire, shooting the man as he attempted to carjack another vehicle, officials said. The man was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Sheriff’s office officials said El Camino and Walnut avenues will be closed to traffic for a couple of hours while they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.