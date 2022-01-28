Man suspected of breaking into safe, shooting North Highlands homeowner arrested

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a North Highlands homeowner on Jan. 17.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Deshai Jackson Harris was identified as the person who allegedly shot and killed 62-year-old Gennadiy Ivanovich Mironov with his own gun.

Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators said the shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. when the suspect went into a backyard at the end of the Greenlawn Way to Frizell Avenue cul-de-sac. At that point, the suspect got into a backhouse and broke into a safe where guns were stored.

Two minutes after authorities received the ShotSpotter Activation alert, a family member called and said someone came onto their property and shot a family member, now identified as Mironov.

“That subject was able to get one or two guns out of that safe,” Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann told FOX40. “The homeowner confronted that subject and was shot.”

Mironov was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Harris allegedly fled the scene before deputies arrived.

Officials believe Harris is also connected to attempted car burglaries near Greenlawn and Wallaby ways, which happened just before the shooting.

Neighbors who spoke to FOX40 the night of the shooting were shocked something like this happened in their usually quiet neighborhood.

“It’s sad,” said neighbor Michael Alvarado. “And I’m sorry, it just doesn’t seem right. I’m very shocked, very, very shocked.”

Harris was arrested Thursday when officials served an arrest warrant at a Sacramento home. He was taken into custody without incident, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said Harris is being held without bail on murder charges.