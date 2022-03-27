ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police said he filmed young children at Harry Crabb Park without their parents’ permission.

At around 3:15 p.m., Roseville police officials said they received reports about a disturbance at the park located on Scarborough Drive.

When officers arrived, they interviewed people involved.

During their investigation, officers said they learned that Rocklin resident Alexandr Polupan, 59, was contacting and filming young children without parental consent.

Polupan was not cooperating with officers and was “not forthcoming with information,” according to police.



Police arrested Polupan and booked him into the South Placer Jail on multiple charges including annoying and molesting a minor.



If anyone has additional information about Polupan or what happened, they are asked to please contact the Roseville Police Department Investigation Unit at 916-746-1059.