Man suspected of impersonating FBI at North Highlands hotel arrested

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) -- There was cause for concern at the Red Roof Inn in North Highlands after investigators say a man came to the front desk asking for a roster of everyone staying there, claiming he was an FBI agent.

From arrests to drug use, trouble is nothing new for people staying at the hotel, like Suzzest.

“This hotel has always been like, you already know, really bad. Really, really bad,” Suzzest told FOX40.

But what she said happened early Tuesday was a first: A man pretending to be an FBI agent, asking for the full log of guests staying at the hotel.

“That’s really scary,” said Suzzest.

“The employee felt that something was off," said Sacramento County Sheriff's Sgt. Tess Deterding. "He asked for the subject to provide him with some type of credential or badge.“

The suspect couldn’t and took off.

Before the suspect left the employee was able to capture a photo of his license plate, helping patrol officers find the car and the suspect hours later.

“When we have somebody out there who is representing themselves as law enforcement and trying to gain confidential information or take advantage of people in the community under that umbrella, that is something of great concern,” said Deterding.

Investigators are still working to figure out why the man wanted the roster in the first place.

“Is he looking for somebody that maybe doesn’t want to be found by him? Is he dangerous to someone? At this point, it’s all speculation,” said Deterding.

As for Suzzest, this latest incident went too far, she'll be taking her business elsewhere.

“I most definitely am not going to stay here anymore," she said. "I definitely don’t feel safe or comfortable.”

Officials later identified the suspect as 27-year-old Daniel Arushanov. He was booked into jail on a charge of impersonating a peace officer.

The Red Roof Inn says it is cooperating with the investigation but would not give any further comment.