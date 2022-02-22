Yuba County man suspected of racist threats against Marysville coaches found with gun, arrested

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Yuba County man was arrested early Tuesday morning after being found with a gun and being accused of making racist threats against two coaches in the Marysville Joint Unified School District.

On Sunday, the two coaches reported to Marysville police that they received several threatening messages on their phones from 53-year-old Todd Andrew Tyler of Browns Valley.

The coaches played the messages for police, and they said Tyler could be heard being upset about his child’s position in a game. He allegedly used threatening, racially-motivated hate speech toward the coaches.

Marysville police said their officers pulled Tyler over Tuesday morning on Highway 20 at East 22nd Street.

After being taken into custody, police said they found a .45 caliber handgun inside his vehicle, with two loaded magazines in the center console.

Tyler was booked into the Yuba County Jail on multiple charges, with a bail amount of $150,000.