Man suspected of sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl was in court Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 22-year-old Nathan Christophe Dim.

According to family of the victim, Dim first contacted the child on Instagram in January, and he then allegedly assaulted her in February.

Family says they contacted the SCSO to conduct a kit and add that there was little communication from the sheriff’s office afterward.

Dim then allegedly kidnapped the child in April. Family says they found the pair at an Amtrak station with one-way tickets to Los Angeles.

Advocates say more needs to be done to help victims.

“This is not something that you keep scrolling. This is not something that you change the channel about,” said Leia Schenck, with EMPACT. “This is something that you would want us to do if it was your child. So, we need to community to step up.”

Dim is being held at Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of lewd acts with a minor.