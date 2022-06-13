NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Allyn Charpentier was found and arrested on Sunday, several weeks after allegedly taking part in a violent kidnapping at a store.

The sheriff’s office said Charpentier was arrested while driving a stolen car.

On May 8, the sheriff’s office said it received several reports of an active shooter at Country Store on Tyler Foote Crossing Road in North San Juan. While authorities were on their way, more 911 calls came in reporting a kidnapping.

Deputies said they found the store clerk hiding in some bushes across the street from the store and that the store’s front window and the door had been shot at. According to the sheriff’s office, bystanders said a woman had been taken from the store at gunpoint and forced into a car.

Charpentier allegedly got into the car with the woman and drove away.

The sheriff’s office said that they soon learned the victim escaped “within a few minutes” near the Waste Management transfer station in Washington and was “taken to safety at a nearby residence.”

The victim reportedly declined medical attention and appeared to be OK.

Charpentier was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility, according to the sheriff’s office.