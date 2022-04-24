STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police department said a man was tasered and taken into custody after biting an officer.

Officers responded to a report of a man walking into someone’s house and into a neighbor’s backyard on East Marsh Street.

Stockton police identified Saul Lopez-Gomez, 29, as the intruder.

According to police, when officers tried to detain Gomez he threw punches at them and bit an officer during the encounter.

He was then tasered and taken into custody for battery on an officer, resisting arrest, and trespassing.