STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were shot in Stockton Tuesday night near Weber Avenue and Wilson Way.

Stockton police officials posted on social media at 8:40 p.m. that two victims, a 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police did not release any information about the shooter

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.