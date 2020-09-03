Man tells Davis police someone tried to lure his 3-year-old son into a white van

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — A father in Davis told police someone tried to lure his 3-year-old son into a van Monday while the two were on a walk.

The parent told police around 11 a.m. he was walking on Spafford Street with his son 20 feet behind him when a white van pulled up.

Police say someone inside opened one of the side doors and motioned for the child to come over.

When he saw what was happening, the father ran to the 3-year-old and police say the van drove off.

Davis police say all the father could see was that the van had no windows on the sides and a person seen inside was a white male.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call the Davis Police Department at 916-747-5400.