Man threatening to shoot himself fires at Sacramento officers

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for an armed man who shot at officers after threatening to shoot himself.

Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say officers went to Rivera Drive near Alvarado Boulevard in North Sacramento, where 50-year-old Albert Wheeler claimed he wanted to kill himself using a gun.

Officers found Wheeler in a tan 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck in the area and police report he fired at them before driving off.

Sacramento police say no officers were injured.

Wheeler was last seen driving the truck in the area of westbound Interstate 80 and Truxel Road.

He is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. The California license plate number for the truck is AL30Y21.

