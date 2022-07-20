FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man charged with hitting and killing a CalTrans worker last month is expected to receive his sentence Wednesday at Solano County Superior Courthouse in Fairfield after entering a “no contest” plea a few weeks ago.

Taje Hollman was arrested after he allegedly drove into a CalTrans worker on Interstate 80 on June 3 before driving off.

The victim, Quanda McGadney, was working near Lagoon Valley in Vacaville when she was struck.

McGadney was the 190th CalTrans worker killed on the job in the last 100 years.