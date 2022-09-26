ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested on suspicion of mail theft after he reportedly stole a mailbox from a Roseville neighborhood on Friday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

According to police, a resident called 911 concerned about a Honda CRV driving through the neighborhood early in the morning with no lights on. The caller also told police they had heard a loud thud near their communal mailbox.

Officers then stopped an SUV that matched the description of the vehicle on Blue Oaks Boulevard near Fiddyment Road, according to police. When they approached the vehicle, they saw an “entire cluster mailbox resting on the back seat, along with several tools.”

Officers then arrested Victor Acosta, 29, on suspicion of “grand theft, mail theft, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”