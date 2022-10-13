TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department said the person suspected of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run turned themselves into officers.

Police said the suspect, 25-year-old Armando Michael Arreola, walked into the police department at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers then interviewed him and were given information that led to the car that was involved in the hit-and-run.

The car was found in a Modesto neighborhood on East Coolidge Avenue. Police said the car was taken and sent to the department to be processed for evidence.

According to police, Arreola was taken to Stanislaus County Jail and booked on suspicion of manslaughter and felony hit-and-run.

Police identified the victim of the hit-and-run as 83-year-old Santiago Estrada-Gonzalez, a Delhi resident.

Turlock Police said the investigation is not over and they will be serving other search warrants to “solidify” their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Richard Fortado at 209-664-7399.