(KTXL) — Two people, including a man wanted for attempted murder, were arrested following a suspected retail theft, the Manteca Police Department said.

Police said that on Monday their Organized Retail Crime Unit helped a Kohl’s Loss Prevention team with a suspected case of retail theft and identity theft involving a man and a woman.

According to police, during the investigation, the man gave police a fake name but was later positively identified.

Police said they learned that the man was wanted by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department “for multiple felony crimes including attempted murder.”

According to police, the man also had warrants in Mendocino County.

Police said the man and woman were arrested on charges of identity theft, retail theft, possession of a narcotic and drug paraphernalia.