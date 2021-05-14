Man who escaped from Merced County jail arrested in Oklahoma

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man who escaped from a Merced County jail was arrested in Oklahoma Friday morning.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 8 a.m. from the Bartlesville Police Department regarding Charlie Everitt, who had escaped April 26 after breaking several layers of “building material” at the jail and reaching the perimeter fencing.

According to Bartlesville police, a man had walked into their department and said Everitt was asleep at a home in their town. Law enforcement in California had previously learned in their investigations that it was possible Everitt was going to a friend’s house in Oklahoma.

After officers confirmed Everitt was an escapee with Merced law enforcement, they sent a SWAT team to arrest him.

Everitt is currently in custody in Oklahoma and is expected to return to Merced County.