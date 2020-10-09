Man who exposed himself to child arrested after car chase, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 26-year-old man who exposed himself to a child was arrested Thursday evening after a car chase, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Dakota Spann exposed himself to a child in a Walmart parking lot.

The child’s parent was able to give deputies a description of Spann and the car he was driving, which deputies say helped them locate him quickly.

Deputies say they spiked his tires during the car chase, ending the pursuit.

He was arrested on several charges, according to the sheriff’s office.