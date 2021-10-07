Man who fled to Mexico after deadly shooting at Stockton bar found guilty of murder

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who fled to Mexico after killing a man in Stockton in 2019 has been found guilty of murder, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced.

In 2019, Gonzalez shot and killed Darwin Derosans outside of Captain’s Anchor Bar. According to the DA, Gonzalez had been harassing Derosans at a bar earlier in the night.

Derosans then went to Captain’s Anchor Bar. Around 1:30 a.m., Gonzalez approached Derosans and a confrontation occurred.

Gonzalez then shot and killed Derosans. After the shooting, he left to Mexico for over a year. Police arrested him on Dec. 30, 2020.

He will be sentenced on Nov. 1.