Man who killed 2 while driving drunk was among those receiving EDD benefits while in jail

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man who killed two people while driving drunk was among those receiving unemployment benefits while in jail, the El Dorado County district attorney announced Monday.

The DA said Timothy Clark was convicted of murder and vehicular homicide after hitting another vehicle head-on while driving at a high rate of speed. According to the DA, Clark also had a blood alcohol content level of .23% at the time.

The unemployment fraud began after his arrest, the DA said. Clark had been receiving benefits before his arrest on April 1, 2020. Once in jail, his wife continued to certify for benefits on his behalf.

“In continuing to certify, Melissa Clark was falsely indicating every two weeks that Timothy Clark was continuing to look for work and there was no reason why he could not look for work,” the DA said.

According to the DA, the Clarks received $25,500 in benefits between April and November of 2020.

Timothy Clark was sentenced to 24 years to life for his cases, and Melissa Clark pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of willfully making a false statement or representation.