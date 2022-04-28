CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department said the man who allegedly fatally shot a man who had just shot and killed another man turned himself in Wednesday.

Police allege Jose Maldonado chased down and shot Gersain Trenado Orozco after Orozco walked up to a group of men playing sports at Fair Oaks Park and fired multiple gunshots, killing Jesus Mejia Cruz.

Police said Citrus Heights detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Maldonado, 39, after gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses.