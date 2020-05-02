Man who took authorities on multi-county chase sentenced to 328 days in jail

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A man who led authorities on a multi-county car chase in November was sentenced Friday to 328 days in jail.

On November 20, Woodland police say they went to a Motel 6 due to reports of a gun found in a room. When they arrived, they learned that the suspect, Arnold Parker, was on felony probation and tried to contact him.

Parker was soon found in front of the motel but refused to follow police orders. According to reports, Parker would then lead police on a chase from Woodland to the Sacramento airport.

During the chase, Parker would reach speeds of over 100 mph, passing vehicles on both the right and left shoulders. Near the end of the case, he drove through farm fields near the airport.

Eventually he crashed through a fence and abandoned his car near Interstate 5.

He was sentenced to 328 days in county jail and three years of formal probation for evading a police officer with reckless driving and resisting a peace officer, according to officials.