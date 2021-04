NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with special needs who went missing in North Highlands has been found, his father Daryle Allums Sr. told FOX40.

Daryle Allums Jr., 25, was last seen on Monday when he and his family were visiting from the Bay Area. His family said he was considered “high risk.”

Community members had been searching for Daryle Allums Jr. when he was found, his father said. He is currently being checked out by doctors.