TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man who allegedly vandalized and attempted to steal gas from a Chinese Camp Campus school bus.

According to a Facebook post from the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies watched video surveillance of the incident and saw the suspect and his vehicle at the Chinese Camp Campus.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they saw the man from the surveillance footage and found him to be 29-year-old Spencer Stewart.

The deputy detained Stewart and discovered that Stewart had warrants out for his arrest. The deputy then searched Stewart’s vehicle and found “several fuel cans, hoses, a homemade hand-pump system, a large tank, and drug use paraphernalia.”

The deputy then found “two plastic tubs under the school bus containing diesel fuel.” The fuel tank of the bus had been drilled into and “a fitting that appeared to be homemade had been installed into the tank.”

There was approximately $1,500 in damage to the fuel tank and then approximately $195 of diesel fuel had been taken from the bus.

Stewart was arrested and booked into the Dambacher Detention Center for his outstanding warrant and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.