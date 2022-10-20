MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead outside a Modesto home Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m., deputies went to a home on Imperial Avenue, near Ustick Road, after someone reported that a person was shot. Another caller contacted law enforcement, before deputies arrived at the scene, stating their mother was shot.

Once deputies arrived, they found a man outside of the home, near the road. A woman was also found outside in the home’s front yard.

Both were declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman and baby were inside the home. Both of them were uninjured but taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The man and woman who died have not been identified nor has their cause of death. The relationship between those involved and what led up to the shooting is also not yet known.