Elderly man, woman killed in overnight Vacaville house fire

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) -- Fire crews in Vacaville are investigating a deadly fire at a home on Scottsdale Drive.

Crews responded to the home shortly before midnight on Sunday. A neighbor said an elderly couple were trapped inside the home, according to fire officials.

As the fire tore through the rear of the house, neighbor Yelena Martinez had already called 911.

Martinez told FOX40 that before filming the flames, she ran to the home banging on the door to wake up the people inside.

She heard them calling for help but couldn’t get inside the home to help the elderly couple. So, she ran to warn other neighbors.

Neighbor Cindy Caithum got Martinez's warning, and she grabbed her husband and the pets she could and took off.

“Very, very scary. Fires spread quick, and you could see the flames coming out right by our house, and I was just out there hoping our neighbors were okay,” Caithum told FOX40.

Vacaville Police arrived first, kicking their way into the home. But flames pushed them back.

Officers could reportedly hear people struggling inside.

Firefighters made their way through the flames and to a woman suffering from smoke inhalation.

“I was around the corner and I saw a stretcher come out. It was one of my neighbors and they were doing chest compressions,” said Caithum.

But the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. Her husband didn’t make it out of the home alive.

Police say both victims were in their 90s. A small dog was also found dead at the fire scene.

There was heavy damage to the kitchen, living room and bedroom areas, but firefighters will only confirm the fire is not suspicious and that the couple simply couldn't get out fast enough.

“We have to make sure all our smoke detectors work and have a plan because it spreads quick once it starts,” said Caithum.

Solano County Fire personnel are still investigating what caused this fire, but officials on scene told FOX40 that it may have been caused by a kitchen fire.

38.356577 -121.987744