MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Manteca is getting ready to clear a homeless encampment out of safety concerns, according to the city and Caltrans.

The encampment, located at the transition from southbound highway 99 and westbound State Route 120, was given a 72-hour notice of the closure to allow people to gather their belongings and move from the area.

“As a City, we are committed to addressing this complex societal issue by providing services to the unsheltered individuals in our City and conducting regular cleanups,” Manteca Mayor Ben Cantu said.

“We are thankful to the organizations that are on the frontlines to care for our City’s most vulnerable each day.”

Any people at the encampment during the closure and removal will receive aid from Inner City Action, the operators of the Homeless Emergency Center, and transportation to the Emergency Center.