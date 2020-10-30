Manteca families impacted by pandemic could get help from city soon

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Families laid off or furloughed due to COVID-19 may be getting some financial help from the city of Manteca.

“Important to offer to every community. I think right now is a really challenging time with COVID and the pandemic,” said Manteca Deputy City Manager Toni Lundgren.

Lundgren told FOX40 that a program in place since May has already helped 14 families.

If the city council gives their approval Nov. 14, homeowners will also have access to financial help.

“We’re looking forward to being able to assist as many households as possible,” said Bill Mendelson.

Mendelson, the executive director of the Central Valley Low Income Housing Corporation, is handling the distribution of those funds.

“Certainly want to make sure that the assistance we’re providing goes to households who are actually in need,” Mendelson said.

Families will be approved if they fit certain criteria based on median income, the number of people in their household and whether they’ve been laid off or furloughed.

“Where you living? Are you actually in a bad place? And what’s your income? And proof that you’ve been impacted by COVID,” Mendelson said.

Mendelson added he realized that the eviction moratorium may be keeping many families housed. But as soon as that expires in February of 2021, those families may be facing even more hardship.

“That does not mean that people aren’t obligated to still make those rent payments,” Mendelson said.

Once approved, families may receive assistance for up to six months.

“I think this could keep people going during these really stressful and challenging times,” Lundgren said.

Click or tap here for the application.