Manteca family speaks out after suspected drunken driver crashes into yard

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- A San Joaquin County family had a big scare after a suspected drunken driver crashed through a fence, a tree and over some rocks, destroying their property.

Homeowner Mary Helen Saenz and her granddaughter, Pamela Mejia, told FOX40 a loud rumble interrupted their otherwise peaceful Saturday night.

“I was kind of freaked out because it was the first time that the car was like super close to our house,” said Mejia.

Saenz went out to investigate and saw the aftermath of the suspected drunken crash.

Saenz said she saw the male driver trapped in her side yard.

“He couldn’t get out of the car because he was trapped in there and he was intoxicated. I mean way over the drinking limit,” said Saenz.

The Manteca Police Department has identified the driver as Acea Ramirez. The family knows him as a neighbor.

“If they know that they can’t drive, they shouldn’t be getting behind the wheel,” said Mejia. "There are a lot of people's lives at risk."

The family told FOX40 this is not the first time someone has crashed into their property just off Lathrop Road.

“This is the third time it’s happened. It’s not going to stop,” said Mejia.

“Not again. I got to fix all this stuff again,” said Saenz.

Their neighbors have also had close calls.

“They got hit a couple of years ago and the car ended up in their swimming pool,” said Saenz.

Saenz said the now destroyed tree -- planted years ago by her late husband -- is one that she initially took for granted.

“Didn’t like this tree very much because it throws these olives and I was thinking about a week ago to remove it,” said Saenz.

The tree turned out to be in the right place at the right time.

“And well, here it is, it’s removed, but it saved our house,” said Saenz.

The family told FOX40 that they believe the driver’s insurance should pay for the damage.