Manteca fire crews work ‘nonstop’ on storm-related damages

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The ongoing rain and extreme winds from earlier in the week are keeping Manteca firefighters busy.

“Our fire crews and our public works department have been working nonstop 24 hours a day,” interim Fire Chief David Marques told FOX40.

Marques said calls for service for storm-related incidents were up Tuesday night.

“For the last couple days, we’ve been very busy responding to service calls, weather-related, whether it’s flooding, power lines downed, trees into houses, things of that nature,” he explained.

Firefighters respond to these types of calls every year when the weather turns wet and windy.

“I wouldn’t say it’s any worse than any other year, so we’re dealing with it as we always do, and we’re prepared to handle this kind of situation,” Marques said.

Over the last few days, fire crews have responded to calls of street flooding, downed trees and toppled powerlines that have left some people in the dark for days.

“We noticed on social media that we had up to 500 people without power in the city for more than a day, which we weren’t aware of. PG&E didn’t make us aware of that,” Marques said.

He added at last check, there were still at least 200 people without power by Thursday afternoon.

The city has since opened up a warming shelter at the Manteca Transit Center on Moffett Boulevard to be used during the day.

“Anybody whose power is out or needs shelter from this weather can go there during the day, charge their iPhones or any medical devices they might need charge,” Marques said.

The fire department is advising people to stay indoors and out of this weather if they can.

It added if you need to protect your home from flooding, the city has set up a free sandbag station behind Fire Station 2 on Union Boulevard.