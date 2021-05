MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) – A large grass fire in Manteca has caused traffic delays for some Bay Area commuters.

According to officials, a large grass fire has ignited on the south side of Highway 120 between McKinley Avenue and Airport Way.





Travelers coming east from the Bay Area can expect delays.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.