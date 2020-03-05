Manteca Great Wolf Lodge to open one month early

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- The Great Wolf Lodge in Manteca is now slated to open one month ahead of schedule.

“Now we’re gonna open July 1, and we’re really excited about that,” Great Wolf CEO Murray Hennessy said on Wednesday.

Hennessy said they chose Manteca for its central location and the warm welcome.

“The other reason we chose Manteca is that we had a great welcome from the local community,” he told FOX40.

The resort will feature water and dry activities that will cater to kids of all ages, according to Hennessy.

“Here will be a Dunkin’ Donuts and then an ice cream parlor,” Hennessy showed FOX40. “Really phenomenal experience for families to do stuff together as families.”

The CEO said the new resort will hire about 600 people for a number of different positions.

“Spread out a whole variety of different jobs from lifeguards, to room attendants, to electricians, and maintenance people,” he said.

While the restaurants will be open to the public, families will need to pay about $100 per night for a hotel stay in order to take a dip.

“When we open a lodge, we start with just overnight stays,” Hennessy said. “Frankly that is the best way to experience what we offer.”

Hennessy said, in time, Great Wolf will offer day passes to families who live close to Manteca.