Manteca leaders propose partnerships with local food trucks to save city’s bars

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca city leaders are getting creative to help rescue the city’s bars through partnerships with other local businesses, as many remain shut down during the state’s latest stay-at-home order.

“I think all small businesses are really struggling,” City of Manteca spokeswoman Toni Lundgren told FOX40. “Because of the stay-at-home orders and the restrictions, if there is not a restaurant or food component, they essentially have to be closed down.”

Lundgren said the pandemic has forced local governments to get creative to save small businesses.

“We thrive by the businesses that operate in our community,” Lundgren explained. “We wouldn’t be able to exist without them. As government leaders, we had to think creatively within the rules so that our residents are safe and that we’re also supporting our business.”

On Tuesday night, Manteca City Council will discuss a new proposal that would expand the city’s food truck pilot program.

It would allow new business partnerships that could help save the city’s bars, once the stay-at-home order is lifted.

“The program would allow a mobile vendor or food truck to partner with a business so that they’re able to sell maybe their drinks, along with the food product,” Lundgren said.

The food trucks would have to follow all state safety guidelines.

But the city said the partnership would allow bars to stay open because they would then fall under the same state guideline restrictions as restaurants.

“I hope it keeps some of our businesses afloat. I hope that it’s a resource for them,” Lundgren said.

If passed, the city says the mobile food partnership program would last until the end of 2021.

The goal is to be a lifeline for the city’s bar-type businesses.

“We’re trying to listen to our businesses and help them as best as we can,” Lundgren explained.

The city said it’s one of the first pilot programs they’re moving forward with, but won’t be their last.

Manteca City Council is expected to vote on the new bar partnership program at Tuesday night’s meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.