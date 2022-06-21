TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck.

Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control.

The car then crashed into a parked semi-truck and trailer. Police said South County Fire Authority had to extricate the 22-year-old driver and 19-year-old passenger.

Police said the 22-year-old died of his injuries at the hospital. The 19-year-old was also taken to the hospital, with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police’s Traffic Safety Unit at 209-831-6634.