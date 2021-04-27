Manteca PD credits Facebook responses to arrest in March shooting

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) – Police in Manteca say tips from Facebook helped them find and arrest a man suspected in a shooting last month.

According to officials, on March 21 a fight broke out at Chuck’s Place, a bar and restaurant located on Historical Plaza Way, which escalated into several gunshots being fired at a vehicle attempting to flee the area.

Based on information obtained following an April 12 Facebook post, the shooter was identified as 31-year-old Rene Armienta of Patterson, who turned himself in April 26 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Armienta was booked into the San Joaquin County jail on multiple charges, including assault with a firearm and shooting at an occupied vehicle.

Police are still asking the public to help identify a vehicle associated with Armienta, which they described as a black Chevrolet Silverado with the license number 80545L2.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call Manteca police at (209) 456-8212.