Manteca police arrest man suspected of committing four robberies in 74 minutes

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said a man suspected of committing four armed robberies in the span of 74 minutes was arrested Thursday.

Manteca police said 34-year-old Steven Smith was arrested in connection to those robberies.

According to police, the investigating officers learned that the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office also got reports of three similar robberies in their jurisdiction. They were later informed that Smith might be in the Tracy, and was last seen in an allegedly stolen Toyota Prius C.

Smith was later found by detectives and arrested.

Police booked him into the San Joaquin County Jail on four counts of robbery. The sheriff’s office may add more charges as they investigate, they said.