Manteca Police ask for help finding hit-and-run driver after pedestrian’s death

Manteca police provided this photo of a Chevrolet Cruze that is similar to the car that left the scene of the hit-and-run back on Dec. 30.

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca investigators are asking for the public’s help as they look for a driver who hit a pedestrian and left him to die back in December.

The Manteca Police Department said on Dec. 30, officers found an unresponsive male pedestrian in the area of West Yosemite and Trevino avenues who had been hit by a car.

Police said the driver left before officers could get there.

Officers said they tried to save the pedestrian’s life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

His identity has not been reported.

In a post to Facebook, Manteca police asked the community for help finding the driver’s green Chevrolet Cruze. Investigators believe the Chevrolet is from 2011 to 2015 and has chrome trim on its side windows.

Anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run has been asked to call Officer Plascencia at 209-456-8176.