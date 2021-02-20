Manteca police investigate homicide after car crash involves man who was shot

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man who was shot was involved in a car crash Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a man shot and unresponsive in a vehicle near East Yosemite and Northwoods avenues around 4:25 p.m.

Police say they immediately began CPR and first aid measures, but the man died at the scene.

Detectives are still investigating what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department via email at investigations@mantecapd.com or by phone at 209-456-8101, referencing case number 21-6328.

