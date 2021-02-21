Manteca police investigate possible connection between 2 different shootings

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday and that could possibly be connected to a deadly shooting.

Around 5:36 p.m., officers reported the intersection of East Yosemite and Commerce avenues for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police found one person injured and say he “was alert and conscious.”

He was taken to a local hospital.

According to police, Sunday’s shooting was near the same area where a deadly shooting occurred Saturday.

The Manteca Police Department noted that although they aren’t sure if the shootings are connected, they are investigating that possibility.

Manteca police would also like the public to know that both shootings are “not being treated as random incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-456-8101 and reference case number 21-6420.