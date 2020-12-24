Manteca police investigating deadly shooting near North Walnut Avenue, West Yosemite Avenue

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on North Walnut Avenue near West Yosemite Avenue.

Officers said they found an unresponsive man when they arrived at the scene on Thursday at 1:08 a.m.

He was taken to a local trauma center, where he died from his injuries, police said.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Manteca Police Department at 209-456-8101. The case number is 20-39787.