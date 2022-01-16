Manteca Police: Man dies in high-speed crash while evading authorities in stolen truck

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A man died Sunday after crashing a stolen truck while trying to evade authorities in Manteca.

Manteca police officials said their officers were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle in the area of North Union Road and West Lathrop Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man driving a white Ford pickup truck that was reported stolen.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the driver sped off instead.

Officers chased the pickup, which traveled fast westbound on West Lathrop Road, but when the truck drove on the overpass west of North Airport Road, it struck a fixed object.

Police officials said when the truck hit the object, it left the road and crashed down the overpass embankment sustaining major damage.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Members from the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, the Manteca Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.

No additional information about the driver was released.