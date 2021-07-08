Manteca police: Patient from psychiatric facility arrested after trying to get into patrol vehicle

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — A patient from a West Manteca psychiatric facility struggled with officers Wednesday as he tried to get into a patrol vehicle.

According to the Manteca Police Department, the facility on South Airport Way reported one of their patients, 39-year-old Adrian Whatley, had been shattering windows with rocks.

Officers found Whatley on Airport Way at the Highway 120 overcrossing after he had walked away from the facility, police said. A driver told them he had been throwing rocks at vehicles.

When an officer tried to contact Whatley, police said he opened the driver’s side door of a patrol vehicle and struggled with the officer as he tried to get inside.

Police said another officer stepped in to help and a Taser was used to stop Whatley.

Whatley was medically cleared at a hospital before being booked at the San Joaquin County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including attempted carjacking, throwing an item at a moving vehicle and resisting or obstructing an officer.

His bail has been set at $530,000 bail and his first court date was scheduled for Friday.

