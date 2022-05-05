MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Manteca police said they are investigating a bank robbery that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The robbery at Wells Fargo happened around 12:04 p.m. on North Main Street. Police said the robber was a man about 6 feet tall with an average build. Officers searched the area for him but were not able to find him.

He was not seen with a weapon. It’s not known how much money he was able to leave the bank with at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-456-8101.