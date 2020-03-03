Manteca students send care package to PE teacher deployed in Qatar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- High school students and teachers in Manteca put together a memorable care package for a popular physical education teacher now deployed in Qatar.

“I hope that he realizes how much that we care about him and that we aren’t forgetting about him,” said Sierra High School sophomore vice president Lela Schluer.

Letters, well wishes and snacks will soon be headed to California Air National Guard Sgt. Dimas Birakos as the coach continues his 200-day deployment.

“Operation Birakos” was drummed up by fellow educator Jared Rio.

California Air National Guard Sgt. Dimas Birakos

“It' amazing to see what these young people do to remind our servicemen and women that we’re here at home and we’re thinking of them,” Rio told FOX40.

Staff and students said it was their way of honoring Sgt. Birakos, who is anticipated to return in July.

“Everyone that’s had him for a P.E. teacher, honestly, loves him. Like, he’s made such an impact on Sierra High School,” said Rupina Sandhu, the high school’s ASB president.

“A lot of us are feeling like grateful that we’re able to give back to him,” Schluer said. “So when he gets it, he’ll be very appreciative.”

And the students are just getting started. Even more servicemen and women will be thanked on March 25 when students and staff members will be a part of an even larger event at Lathrop High School.

Those who would like to send letters and snacks to the coach or other military personnel may stop by Sierra High School by March 13.

The event on March 25 is hosted by Palmer Packing Group, which will set out to send care packages to even more servicemen and women.