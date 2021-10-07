Manteca to pay $400 to city employees who are vaccinated

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Manteca is hoping city employees who have not yet been vaccinated will be inclined to do so with a $400 incentive.

Manteca City Council unanimously voted to approve that one-time payment this week.

“I think that it should just be something that you would want to do — that’s for sure,” said resident Billie Marshall.

Marshall said, not only has she gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, she is looking forward to getting the booster shot to stay protected.

“I know for myself and my family, I believe in the vaccination,” Marshall told FOX40. “I am not worried about it at all.”

Currently, 51% of the city’s 370 employees are fully vaccinated. The one-time payment will be given to those who are fully vaccinated by Dec. 15. Employees who have already been vaccinated would also be paid the $400.

“If the city would offer something like that, I’m sure maybe people would change their minds,” Marshall said.

The total cost to pay all city employees for being vaccinated would be around $148,000. That money would not come from local taxpayer money.

Instead, the money is coming from the $13 million the city received in American Rescue Plan Relief funds from the federal government.

“I just feel that if we could get this all done then maybe we can get over it and start living our lives again,” Marshall said.

Proof of vaccination would be required in order to receive the money.