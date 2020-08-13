Manteca Unified School District confirms 4 employees tested positive for COVID-19

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Unified School District confirmed four employees at different schools tested positive for COVID-19.

“Teachers have no faith in the district providing safe working conditions,” said Manteca Educators’ Association President Ken Johnson.

Johnson maintained the district is not doing enough to keep employees safe while requiring them to be back on campus.

“In a recent survey, 82% of our teachers want the choice to work from home because they’re afraid for their health,” Johnson told FOX40.

The union said as many 35 people are quarantining or self-monitoring after being exposed to those who tested positive.

The district employs more than 3,000 people.

“All we’re asking for is the option to work from home or school, whatever the teacher feels most comfortable with,” Johnson said.

The district said they are doing all they can, including spending more than a million dollars to provide everyone with multiple cloth and disposable face masks and shields and to put hand sanitizer in every classroom.

They also require everyone to self screen before they come on campus and clean all touch point surfaces daily in an effort to keep employees healthy.

But the union told FOX40 not every teacher has hand sanitizer and the masks they were given are not up to standard.

“Duke University did a recent study on fleece masks saying they are less safe than wearing no mask,” Johnson said. “So, you can see why this is a waste of taxpayer money.”

Only teachers who are at high risk are able to work remotely.

“Twelve of our other school districts in our county allow the teachers the option to work from home but not us,” Johnson explained.

In a statement to FOX40, the district said:

We utilize the practice of self-monitoring and quarantine to safely allow our employees to continue to work away from the work- place as needed based on public health guidance. MUSD feels it is critical to care for all staff and families, thus far our exposures are non-workplace.

As it takes a village to raise a child; our professional teachers have returned to their classrooms. MUSD is prepared to provide equal and equitable access to standards aligned curriculum for all students. The classroom provides teachers and students alike the tools, resources, and supports necessary to teach all students.

We have made the sizable investment of well over one million dollars inclusive of face shields, cloth and surgical masks, plexiglass barriers, hand washing stations, protective overgarments, hand sanitizer, foot operated trash cans, etc. We believe in our staff to rise to the challenges of supporting our students and community. Manteca Unified School District

The district emphasized that none of the positive cases have been contracted at work, which they say is proof their system in place is working.

Johnson said they don’t trust the district to have their best interest at heart.

“No matter what kind of safety conditions they’ve put up, it’s not as good as working from home and sheltering in place, which is what we’ve all been doing since March,” he told FOX40. “That’s the safest thing to do is to stay away from people. There’s no reason why we can’t work from home.”

View MUSD’s full return to school plan by clicking or tapping here.