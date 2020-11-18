Manteca Unified suspends sports conditioning after scrimmage video surfaces

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The superintendent of the Manteca Unified School District has suspended all sports conditioning in the district after a video surfaced showing the Weston Ranch High School basketball team scrimmaging.

One of the players has since been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“It’s just been a fight, fight to get better. Literally, a fight to get better,” the student’s mother, who did not wish to be identified, told FOX40. “Fighting this virus, it’s something I wouldn’t want no one to have.”

The mom says she believes her son was first exposed at Weston Ranch High School during what was supposed to be conditioning.

But video obtained by FOX40, but was not given permission to share, clearly showed a scrimmage — which is not allowed under current state guidelines — and the coaches weren’t wearing masks.

Once Superintendent Dr. Clark Burke saw the video, he suspended all sports conditioning until “further investigation can be completed and clearly further education.”

“There will be disciplinary actions taken. We are disappointed in the decisions made,” Burke said.

Meanwhile, the student’s mother says she just wants other families to be safe from what her family continues to fight as her son recovers from home.

The district says, so far, one student self-reported that they had COVID-19 and that anyone who has come into contact with that child has been quarantined.