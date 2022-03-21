MANTECA, Calif (KTXL) — A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting and killing his mother-in-law after a slate of arguments with his wife.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, officers received a call Sunday around 5:30 p.m. reporting a family member had been shot in their home on South Airport Way in Manteca.

Leading up to the homicide, officers said Daniel Escobar, 49, argued with his wife for multiple days. Escobar left the house on Saturday night and returned Sunday to pick up his belongings, officers said.

Officers said Escobar’s wife was inside when he returned to pick up things.

When he arrived, officers said Escobar walked towards the back of the home and his wife heard a gunshot. Officers said Escobar immediately fled and ran out of the house through the front door.

After hearing the sound from the back of her home, Escobar’s wife walked toward the area and found her mother bleeding from a gunshot. Officers said the wife immediately called 911 and performed CPR on her mother.

The mother was transported to a local hospital where she later died. Officers didn’t identify the names of the wife and victim.

After fleeing the scene, officers said Escobar returned to the house minutes later when deputies were at the home. Escobar was arrested without incident and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on murder charges.