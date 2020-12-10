Many have ‘last hurrah’ meal, haircut before the next COVID-19 shutdown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the stay-at-home order looming in the Greater Sacramento region, many rushed to restaurants, barbers, hair and nail salons, and other businesses that will be closed after today for the next three weeks.

Many locals, for instance, sat down to have lunch at various different restaurants on R Street in Sacramento Thursday afternoon.

Ginger Dack told FOX40 she was having lunch out “to support our small business and restaurants.”

Dack and Helen Cox came out to eat, knowing they wouldn’t be able to dine out again until 2021.

“It sucks that we can’t constantly come out and do this, but you know it is what it is. We do what we can,” Cox said.

The stay-at-home order going into effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. will ban all on-site dining at restaurants, allowing them to only offer pick-up orders to-go.

“It was the last day, the last hurrah. I mean, what are we going to do for another 30 days? So we figure we can kinda be able to enjoy some outdoor dinning,” Steve Samra said.

Samara added that his heart “just breaks” for all the employees who are losing their jobs before the holidays.

“I’m speaking with a waitress here and this is the last day she’s going to get a paycheck. So we made sure we tipped her well,” he said.

Hair and nail salons are also being forced to temporarily close after tonight. Several different locations around Sacramento tell FOX40 they’re booked solid all day as many rush out to get haircuts before the ban goes into place.

Wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries also must close, meaning more people will be out of work.

“I just hope that the Senate and House for the United States acts quickly on a stimulus package so these workers can weather this,” Samara said.