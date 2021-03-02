March 12 varsity football game between Whitney, Rocklin high schools canceled due to positive COVID-19 test

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — The March 12 varsity football game between Whitney High School and Rocklin High School is canceled, due to a Whitney High School team member and/or staff being tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Rocklin Unified School District said they became aware of the positive test on Monday.

The Whitney High School varsity football team will be under quarantine for 14 days, according to a statement from the school district.

During the quarantine period, the students will transition to distance learning.

At this time, it is unknown if the game will be rescheduled.

Rocklin Unified School District spokesman Sundeep Dosanjh said non-contact football practices began Feb. 22, and full-gear contact practices started on Feb. 27.

Dosanjh provided FOX40 with the letter sent to parents on Monday:

The health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority. This letter is to inform you that two students or staff members at Whitney High School have tested positive for COVID-19. Placer County Public Health has been notified and is taking further steps. The affected individuals have been isolated and their immediate family/household members and all identified close contacts have been directed to quarantine, monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, and to get tested as directed by the Placer County Public Health. You are receiving this notice because you have NOT been identified as a close contact to the individuals during their infectious period. Close contact means being within 6 feet of someone for more than 15 minutes while they are infectious with COVID-19. We will update you with any additional pertinent information when we receive it. Please continue to monitor yourself for symptoms and stay home if you are sick. If you develop COVID-like symptoms or become sick, you should contact an appropriate testing facility so that you can be evaluated and get tested immediately. Please contact your health care provider if you have any additional questions or concerns and see the attached information for testing options.

